12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 59Multiple Choice

When applying integration by parts to x2lnxdx{\displaystyle\int x^2\ln x\,dx}, what should be the value for vv according to the LIATE rule?