For a linear function f ( x ) f\left(x\right) defined on the interval [ − 3 , 7 ] \left\lbrack-3,7\right\rbrack , sketch the function given the following conditions:

i) The graph of f ( x ) f\left(x\right) is composed of connected line segments.

ii) The initial point of the graph is ( − 3 , 0 ) \left(-3,0\right) .