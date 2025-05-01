Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
12. Techniques of Integration

Integration by Parts

Problem 69

Consider the region SS located in the first quadrant, bounded by the curve y=lnxy = \ln{x} from below, the horizontal line y=2y = 2 from above, and the vertical line x=1x = 1 on the left. Find the volume of the solid formed when the region SS is revolved around the xx-axis.