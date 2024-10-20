Let ﻿ m m m﻿ be a differentiable function on the real numbers with a local maximum at ﻿ x = 5 x = 5 x=5﻿, where ﻿ m ( 5 ) = − 1 m(5) = -1 m(5)=−1﻿. Define ﻿ n ( x ) = 3 x m ( x ) + 5 n(x) = 3xm(x) + 5 n(x)=3xm(x)+5﻿ and ﻿ o ( x ) = 2 x m ( x ) + 3 x + 5 o(x) = 2xm(x) + 3x + 5 o(x)=2xm(x)+3x+5﻿. Calculate ﻿ n ( 5 ) n(5) n(5)﻿, ﻿ o ( 5 ) o(5) o(5)﻿, ﻿ n ′ ( 5 ) n^{\prime}(5) n′(5)﻿, and ﻿ o ′ ( 5 ) o^{\prime}(5) o′(5)﻿.