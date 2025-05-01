Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
8. Definite Integrals

Introduction to Definite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 88Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 0π21+cos(2x)dx{\displaystyle\int_0^{\frac{\pi}{2}}\sqrt{1+\cos(2x)}\,dx}