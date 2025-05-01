A motorcycle accelerates at a ( t ) = 72 a(t) = 72 ft / s 2 \text{ft}/\text{s}^2 . Given v ( 0 ) = 0 v(0) = 0 and s ( 0 ) = 0 s(0) = 0 , how far does the motorcycle travel by the time it reaches a velocity of 216 216 ft / s \text{ft}/\text{s} ?