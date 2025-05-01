Skip to main content
0. Functions
Combining Functions
0. Functions

Combining Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 97Multiple Choice

Find f1(x)\displaystyle f^{-1}(x) for f(x)=13x2\displaystyle f(x)=\tfrac{1}{3}x^{2}, with x0x\ge 0.