Consider the inequalities 4 3 − x 2 9 < 2 x tan ⁡ x 3 − 3 cos ⁡ x < 4 3 \frac43-\frac{x^2}{9}<\frac{2x\tan x}{3-3\cos x}<\frac43 for x x values close to zero, excluding x = 0 x=0 . Based on the Sandwich Theorem, what can be concluded about lim ⁡ x → 0 2 x tan ⁡ x 3 − 3 cos ⁡ x {{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0}}}\frac{2x\tan x}{3-3\cos x} ?