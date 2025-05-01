Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
Integrals of Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Assuming sec(3t)0\sec\left(3^{t}\right)\geq0, evaluate the following integral: 3t1+tan2(3t)dt \displaystyle \int3^{t}\,\sqrt{1+\tan^2\!\big(3^{t}\big)}\,dt