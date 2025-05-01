Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
25 of 0
Problem 25Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: x3lnxlnxxdx\displaystyle\int\frac{x^{3 \ln x} \ln x}{x}\,dx