Calculate the limit of the function ﻿ p ( x ) = 4 x + 11 3 x + 8 p(x)=\frac{4x+11}{3x+8} p(x)=3x+84x+11​﻿ as ﻿ x x x﻿ approaches infinity and as ﻿ x x x﻿ approaches negative infinity.