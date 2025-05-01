Skip to main content
14. Sequences & Series
Sequences
14. Sequences & Series

Sequences: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 102Multiple Choice

Given the sequence cn=4+3(1)n c_n = 4 + 3(-1)^n , find c1+c2+c3+c4 c_1+c_2+c_3+c_4 .