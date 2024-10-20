Analyze the function h ( x ) = x 3 − 1 x h(x)=x^3-\frac{1}{x} on the interval [ 1 , 4 ] [1, 4] .

a. Decide whether the Mean Value Theorem can be applied to this function on the specified interval.

b. If so, identify the point(s) that are guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem.