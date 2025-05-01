Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
Integration by Parts: Videos & Practice Problems

Evaluate the limit by interpreting it as a Riemann sum and then computing the corresponding integral.
limnk=1n1nln(1+2kn)\displaystyle \lim_{n\to\infty}\sum_{k=1}^n\frac{1}{n}\ln\left(1+\frac{2k}{n}\right)