Suppose m ( x ) m\left(x\right) is an even function and n ( x ) n(x) is an odd function, both defined for all real numbers. What is the nature of the function j ( x ) = m ( x ) ( n ( x ) ) 2 j\left(x\right)=\frac{m\left(x\right)}{\left(n\left(x\right)\right)^2} ?