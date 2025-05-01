Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
87 of 0
Problem 87Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 03(x+3)x+1dx {\displaystyle\int_0^3\left(x+3\right)\sqrt{x+1}\,dx}