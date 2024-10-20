The horizontal extent of the graph is [ − 3 , 3 ] \left\lbrack-3,3\right\rbrack because the radicand, ﻿ 9 − x 2 9-x^2 9−x2﻿, is positive for these x x -values.

The function has a ﻿ y y y﻿-intercept at ( 0 , − 1 ) \left(0,-1\right) because y ( 0 ) = − 1 y\left(0\right)=-1 .

The graph is entirely below the x x -axis due to the negative sign in front of the fraction and the denominator being always negative.

The graph is symmetric to the x x -axis because ﻿ y ( − x ) = y ( x ) y\left(-x\right)=y\left(x\right) y(−x)=y(x)﻿.