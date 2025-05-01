A metal rod is heated to 120 ∘ C 120^\(\circ\) \(\text{C}\) and cools to 80 ∘ C 80^\(\circ\) \(\text{C}\) in 5 5 minutes in a room at 40 ∘ C 40^\(\circ\) \(\text{C}\) . According to Newton's Law of Cooling, how much more time will it take to reach 50 ∘ C 50^\(\circ\) \(\text{C}\) ?