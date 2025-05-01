Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

A metal rod is heated to 120C 120^\(\circ\) \(\text{C}\) and cools to 80C 80^\(\circ\) \(\text{C}\) in 55 minutes in a room at 40C 40^\(\circ\) \(\text{C}\) . According to Newton's Law of Cooling, how much more time will it take to reach 50C 50^\(\circ\) \(\text{C}\) ?