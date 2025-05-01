Let region S S be bounded by the graph of g ( x ) = 3 x ( 3 − x ) g(x) = 3x(3-x) and the x x -axis. Which is greater: the volume of the solid generated when S S is revolved about the line y = 27 4 y=\frac{27}{4} or when S S is revolved about the line y = 0 y = 0 ?