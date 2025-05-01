Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Problem 129Multiple Choice

Let A(t)A(t) be the area of the region in the first quadrant bounded by the xx-axis, yy-axis, vertical line x=tx = t (with t>0t>0), and the curve y=3e2xy=3e^{-2x}. Compute limtA(t)\displaystyle\lim_{t \to\infty} A(t).