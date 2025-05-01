Let A ( t ) A(t) be the area of the region in the first quadrant bounded by the x x -axis, y y -axis, vertical line x = t x = t (with t > 0 t>0 ), and the curve y = 3 e − 2 x y=3e^{-2x} . Compute lim t → ∞ A ( t ) \displaystyle\lim_{t \to\infty} A(t) .