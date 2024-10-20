True or False: The function below is differentiable at x = 0 x=0 .

f ( x ) = { sin ⁡ ( x ) , x ≥ 0 x 2 cos ⁡ ( 1 x ) , x < 0 f\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}\sin\left(x\right),x\ge0\\ x^2\cos\left(\frac{1}{x}\right),x<0\end{cases}