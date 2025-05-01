Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
47 of 0
Problem 47Multiple Choice

A bone sample contains 12.5%12.5\% of its original carbon-1414. Estimate the age of the bone. (Half-life of carbon-1414 is 57305730 years.)