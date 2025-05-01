Skip to main content
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 252Multiple Choice

Evaluate the limit using l'Hôpital's Rule:
limx0exx1x2{\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0}\frac{e^{x}-x-1}{x^2}}