Find the ﻿ x x x﻿ values for which ﻿ 5 x − 5 < 4 x + 5 \frac{5}{x - 5} < \frac{4}{x + 5} x−55​<x+54​﻿ by graphing the functions ﻿ f ( x ) = 5 x − 5 f(x) = \frac{5}{x - 5} f(x)=x−55​﻿ and ﻿ g ( x ) = 4 x + 5 g(x) = \frac{4}{x + 5} g(x)=x+54​﻿ together.