Let f f be a differentiable function with an inverse. Suppose that the graph of f f passes through the point ( 5 , 1 ) (5, 1) , and that the slope of the graph at this point is 4 4 . Compute the derivative of the inverse function, d d x f − 1 ( x ) \displaystyle\frac{d}{dx}f^{-1}(x) , at x = 1 x = 1 .