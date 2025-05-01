Skip to main content
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives

Let f f be a differentiable function with an inverse. Suppose that the graph of f f passes through the point (5,1)(5, 1), and that the slope of the graph at this point is 44. Compute the derivative of the inverse function, ddxf1(x)\displaystyle\frac{d}{dx}f^{-1}(x), at x=1 x = 1 .