Find the critical points, the local maximum value, and the local minimum value of the function ﻿ h ( x ) = 7 − x x 2 + 3 x − 10 h(x) = \frac{7 - x}{x^2 + 3x - 10} h(x)=x2+3x−107−x​﻿ on the interval ﻿ [ − 10 , 10 ] \left\lbrack-10,10\right\rbrack [−10,10]﻿. Also, check for the absolute maximum and the absolute minimum, if they exist.