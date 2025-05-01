A population of bacteria in a Petri dish is modeled by P ′ ( t ) + a P ( t ) = S P^{\prime}(t)+aP(t)=S , where P ( t ) P(t) is the population at time t t (in hours), a a is the death rate constant, and S S is the supply rate. If S = 40 S = 40 cells per hour and a = 0.2 a = 0.2 per hour, what is the equilibrium population?