Express the following limit of Riemann sums as a definite integral by identifying the function:

lim Δ → 0 ∑ k = 1 n ( 5 − x k ∗ ) Δ x k on [ 2 , 6 ] \displaystyle \lim_{\Delta \to 0} \sum_{k=1}^{n} \left(5 - x_k^*\right) \Delta x_k~~~\text{on } [2, 6] Δ → 0 lim k = 1 ∑ n ( 5 − x k ∗ ) Δ x k on [ 2 , 6 ]