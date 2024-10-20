Determine the limit by dividing the numerator and the denominator by ﻿ x x x﻿ with the highest power in the denominator.

﻿ lim ⁡ x → ∞ 11 x − 3 9 x 2 + 36 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\infty}}\frac{11x - 3}{\sqrt{9x^2 + 36}} x→∞lim​9x2+36 ​11x−3​﻿