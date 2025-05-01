Is the following statement true or false?

If h ( x ) h\left(x\right) is a positive function with a continuous first derivative on [ m , n ] [m,n] but not invertible on [ m , n ] [m, n] , then the area of the surface formed by revolving h ( x ) h\left(x\right) on [ m , n ] [m, n] about the x x -axis does not exist.