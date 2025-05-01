Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
125 of 0
Problem 125Multiple Choice

Find the area of the shaded region.
Graph showing the curve y = ln(3x) and vertical line x = e with the area between them shaded in yellow.