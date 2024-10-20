A park ranger needs to quickly get from their current location to a lost hiker who is ﻿ 30 m 30\text{ m} 30 m﻿ away from a landmark tree, which is ﻿ 30 m 30\text{ m} 30 m﻿ directly east of the ranger. The ranger can jog at a speed of ﻿ 2 m/s 2\text{ m/s} 2 m/s﻿ on the trail and hike through the woods at a speed of ﻿ 6 m/s 6\text{ m/s} 6 m/s﻿. If the travel time function is given by ﻿ T ( x ) = 30 − x 6 + x 2 + 900 2 T(x) = \frac{30 - x}{6} + \frac{\sqrt{x^2 + 900}}{2} T(x)=630−x​+2x2+900 ​​﻿, determine the critical point of ﻿ T T T﻿ on ﻿ ( 0 , 30 ) (0, 30) (0,30)﻿.