A drone released from a building's rooftop starts to ascend vertically with its height above the ground in meters given by the function h ( t ) = 10 ( 2 + e − t sin ⁡ 2 t ) h\left(t\right)=10\left(2+e^{-t}\sin2t\right) , where t t is the time in seconds. Determine the velocity of the drone at t = 0.5 t=0.5 and t = 1 second t=1~\text{second} . Round your answer to two decimal places.