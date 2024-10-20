Consider the function f ( x ) = 8 5 x 5 − 2 x 4 − 32 x 3 + 3 f\left(x\right)=\frac85x^5-2x^4-32x^3+3 on the interval [ − 6 , 6 ] \left\lbrack-6,6\right\rbrack . Find the critical points of f f and use the First Derivative Test to classify these points. Then, determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of f f on the specified interval (if there are any).