Consider the following piecewise function:

g ( x ) = { 3 x if 0 ≤ x ≤ 1 2 3 x + 7 3 if 1 < x ≤ 4 − 1 2 x + 7 if 4 < x ≤ 6 g(x)=\begin{cases}3x & \text{ if }0\leq x\leq1\\ \frac{2}{3}x+\frac{7}{3} & \text{ if }1<x\leq4\\ -\frac{1}{2}x+7 & \text{ if }4<x\leq6\end{cases}