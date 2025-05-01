Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Problem 49

Evaluate the following definite integral. Express your answer in terms of an inverse hyperbolic function.
035dx9+x2\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\)_{0}^{3\(\sqrt{5}\)}\(\frac{dx}{\sqrt{9 + x^{2}\)}}