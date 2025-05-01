Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Solve the initial value problem and graph its solution using a graphing utility: dMdt=0.1Mln(M500),M(0)=50\dfrac{dM}{dt}=-0.1\,M\ln\!\left(\dfrac{M}{500}\right),\;M(0)=50.