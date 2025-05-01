An aquarium shaped like an inverted cone has a height of 8 8 m \text{m} and a base radius of 2 2 m \text{m} . If the aquarium is full of water, how much work is required to pump all the water to the top of the aquarium and out? (Use 1000 kg/m 3 1000\, \text{kg/m}^3 for water density and g = 9.8 m/s 2 g = 9.8\, \text{m/s}^2 ).