The statement is false. The derivative of ﻿ y = cos ⁡ ( x ) y=\cos\left(x\right) y=cos(x)﻿ is sin ⁡ ( x ) \sin\left(x\right) , and its minimum value on ﻿ [ − π , π ] \left\lbrack-\pi,\pi\right\rbrack [−π,π]﻿ is 0 0 , occurring at x = − π x=-\pi and x = π x=\pi .