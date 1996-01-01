Given the parametric equations x = 4 cos t x = 4\cos{t} and y = 4 sin t y = 4\sin{t} , for 0 ≤ t ≤ π 2 0 \leq t \leq \frac{\pi}{2} , eliminate the parameter to find an equation relating x x and y y . Then, describe the curve represented by this equation and specify the positive orientation.