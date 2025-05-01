Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Initial Value Problems:

Problem 29 Multiple Choice

Solve the initial value problem: xdy3ydx=0 x \, dy - 3\sqrt{y}\, dx = 0 , y(1)=4y(1)=4.