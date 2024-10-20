Using the graph of the function g ( x ) = { 2 , x ≤ − 2 − x + 1 , − 2 < x < 0 3 , x ≥ 0 g\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}2,x\le-2\\ -x+1,-2<x<0\\ 3,x\ge0\end{cases} below, assess its limits and continuity, and tell if g ( x ) g\left(x\right) has a removable discontinuity at x = − 2 x=-2 and x = 0 x=0 . Explain.