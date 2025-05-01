A tidal wave moves through a coastal bay with an average depth of d = 25 m d=25\text{ m} . The wavelength of the wave is 1 km 1\text{ km} . According to the shallow-water velocity equation v = g d v=\sqrt{gd} , what is the wave's speed? (Take g = 9.8 m/s 2 g = 9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 .)