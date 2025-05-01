Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
0. Functions
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
0. Functions

Introduction to Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
32 of 0
Problem 32Multiple Choice

Given coshx=1312\cosh x = \dfrac{13}{12} and x>0x>0, find the remaining five hyperbolic function values.