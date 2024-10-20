Consider the function f ( x ) = x 2 f(x) = x^2 on the interval [ 2 , 5 ] [2,5] . According to the Mean Value Theorem, there exists at least one point c c in the interval ( 2 , 5 ) (2,5) such that f f equals the average rate of change of the function over [ 2 , 5 ] [2,5] . What is the value of c c ?