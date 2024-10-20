Suppose m ( x ) = cot ⁡ 2 ( x ) m\left(x)=\cot^2\left(x\right)\right. and n ( x ) = csc ⁡ 2 ( x ) n(x)=\csc^2\left(x\right) . If m ( x ) m(x) and n ( x ) n(x) have the same derivative, what does this imply about the expression m ( x ) − n ( x ) m(x) - n(x) ?