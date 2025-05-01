A solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x x -axis at x = 0 x=0 and x = 8 x=8 . The cross-sections of the solid perpendicular to the x x -axis are circular disks whose diameters run from the curve y = x 2 y=\frac{x}{2} to the curve y = 2 x y=\sqrt{2x} . Find the volume of the solid.