Analyze the function h ( x ) = 2 x 2 − 4 x + 1 h(x) = 2x^2 - 4x + 1 on the interval [ 0 , 3 ] [0, 3] .

a. Verify if the Mean Value Theorem is applicable to this function on the specified interval.

b. If so, identify the point(s) that the Mean Value Theorem guarantees.