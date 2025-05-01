Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
3. Techniques of Differentiation

The Chain Rule: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
142 of 0
Problem 142Multiple Choice

Compute dydt\dfrac{dy}{dt} for y=log3(2t)y=\log_{3}(2t).