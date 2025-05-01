Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Integration by Parts
Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region in the first and fourth quadrants enclosed by the curves y=exy = e^{-x} and y=exy = -e^{-x}, and by the vertical lines x=0x = 0 and x=ln2x=\ln2.